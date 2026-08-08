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TSMG: Leverage Shares 2X Long TSM Daily ETF
TSMG exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.80 and at a high of 38.75.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long TSM Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TSMG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long TSM Daily ETF stock is priced at 37.59 today. It trades within 36.80 - 38.75, yesterday's close was 37.56, and trading volume reached 101. The live price chart of TSMG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long TSM Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long TSM Daily ETF is currently valued at 37.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.92% and USD. View the chart live to track TSMG movements.
How to buy TSMG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long TSM Daily ETF shares at the current price of 37.59. Orders are usually placed near 37.59 or 37.89, while 101 and -2.49% show market activity. Follow TSMG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TSMG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long TSM Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.85 - 51.24 and current price 37.59. Many compare 8.80% and 14.46% before placing orders at 37.59 or 37.89. Explore the TSMG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long TSM Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long TSM Daily ETF in the past year was 51.24. Within 23.85 - 51.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long TSM Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long TSM Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long TSM Daily ETF (TSMG) over the year was 23.85. Comparing it with the current 37.59 and 23.85 - 51.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TSMG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TSMG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long TSM Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.56, and 16.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.56
- Open
- 38.55
- Bid
- 37.59
- Ask
- 37.89
- Low
- 36.80
- High
- 38.75
- Volume
- 101
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 8.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.46%
- Year Change
- 16.92%