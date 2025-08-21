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TSLY: Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

21.55 USD 0.21 (0.98%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TSLY exchange rate has changed by 0.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.39 and at a high of 21.73.

Follow Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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TSLY News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is TSLY stock price today?

Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock is priced at 21.55 today. It trades within 21.39 - 21.73, yesterday's close was 21.34, and trading volume reached 2821. The live price chart of TSLY shows these updates.

Does Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?

Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF is currently valued at 21.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -34.30% and USD. View the chart live to track TSLY movements.

How to buy TSLY stock?

You can buy Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 21.55. Orders are usually placed near 21.55 or 21.85, while 2821 and 0.56% show market activity. Follow TSLY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into TSLY stock?

Investing in Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.41 - 33.71 and current price 21.55. Many compare 2.18% and -31.63% before placing orders at 21.55 or 21.85. Explore the TSLY price chart live with daily changes.

What are Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the past year was 33.71. Within 20.41 - 33.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) over the year was 20.41. Comparing it with the current 21.55 and 20.41 - 33.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TSLY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did TSLY stock split?

Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.34, and -34.30% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
21.39 21.73
Year Range
20.41 33.71
Previous Close
21.34
Open
21.43
Bid
21.55
Ask
21.85
Low
21.39
High
21.73
Volume
2.821 K
Daily Change
0.98%
Month Change
2.18%
6 Months Change
-31.63%
Year Change
-34.30%
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