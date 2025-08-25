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TSLR: GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF
TSLR exchange rate has changed by 5.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.39 and at a high of 14.37.
Follow GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TSLR News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TSLR stock price today?
GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF stock is priced at 13.95 today. It trades within 13.39 - 14.37, yesterday's close was 13.23, and trading volume reached 1603. The live price chart of TSLR shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF is currently valued at 13.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -26.85% and USD. View the chart live to track TSLR movements.
How to buy TSLR stock?
You can buy GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF shares at the current price of 13.95. Orders are usually placed near 13.95 or 14.25, while 1603 and 3.79% show market activity. Follow TSLR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TSLR stock?
Investing in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.51 - 39.51 and current price 13.95. Many compare 10.80% and -40.13% before placing orders at 13.95 or 14.25. Explore the TSLR price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF in the past year was 39.51. Within 11.51 - 39.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSLR) over the year was 11.51. Comparing it with the current 13.95 and 11.51 - 39.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TSLR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TSLR stock split?
GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.23, and -26.85% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.23
- Open
- 13.44
- Bid
- 13.95
- Ask
- 14.25
- Low
- 13.39
- High
- 14.37
- Volume
- 1.603 K
- Daily Change
- 5.44%
- Month Change
- 10.80%
- 6 Months Change
- -40.13%
- Year Change
- -26.85%