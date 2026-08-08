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TSES: Truth Social American Energy Security ETF
TSES exchange rate has changed by -0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.16 and at a high of 30.51.
Follow Truth Social American Energy Security ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TSES stock price today?
Truth Social American Energy Security ETF stock is priced at 30.37 today. It trades within 30.16 - 30.51, yesterday's close was 30.42, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of TSES shows these updates.
Does Truth Social American Energy Security ETF stock pay dividends?
Truth Social American Energy Security ETF is currently valued at 30.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.14% and USD. View the chart live to track TSES movements.
How to buy TSES stock?
You can buy Truth Social American Energy Security ETF shares at the current price of 30.37. Orders are usually placed near 30.37 or 30.67, while 7 and 0.70% show market activity. Follow TSES updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TSES stock?
Investing in Truth Social American Energy Security ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.95 - 32.12 and current price 30.37. Many compare -1.46% and 1.67% before placing orders at 30.37 or 30.67. Explore the TSES price chart live with daily changes.
What are Truth Social American Energy Security ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Truth Social American Energy Security ETF in the past year was 32.12. Within 24.95 - 32.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track Truth Social American Energy Security ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Truth Social American Energy Security ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Truth Social American Energy Security ETF (TSES) over the year was 24.95. Comparing it with the current 30.37 and 24.95 - 32.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TSES moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TSES stock split?
Truth Social American Energy Security ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.42, and 21.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.42
- Open
- 30.16
- Bid
- 30.37
- Ask
- 30.67
- Low
- 30.16
- High
- 30.51
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- -0.16%
- Month Change
- -1.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.67%
- Year Change
- 21.14%