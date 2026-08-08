- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TSDD: GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF
TSDD exchange rate has changed by -5.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.83 and at a high of 10.67.
Follow GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TSDD stock price today?
GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock is priced at 10.18 today. It trades within 9.83 - 10.67, yesterday's close was 10.77, and trading volume reached 3915. The live price chart of TSDD shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF is currently valued at 10.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.86% and USD. View the chart live to track TSDD movements.
How to buy TSDD stock?
You can buy GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF shares at the current price of 10.18. Orders are usually placed near 10.18 or 10.48, while 3915 and -4.05% show market activity. Follow TSDD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TSDD stock?
Investing in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.57 - 12.55 and current price 10.18. Many compare -11.09% and 4.73% before placing orders at 10.18 or 10.48. Explore the TSDD price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF in the past year was 12.55. Within 6.57 - 12.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) over the year was 6.57. Comparing it with the current 10.18 and 6.57 - 12.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TSDD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TSDD stock split?
GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.77, and 12.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.77
- Open
- 10.61
- Bid
- 10.18
- Ask
- 10.48
- Low
- 9.83
- High
- 10.67
- Volume
- 3.915 K
- Daily Change
- -5.48%
- Month Change
- -11.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.73%
- Year Change
- 12.86%