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TRND: Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF
TRND exchange rate has changed by -0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.27 and at a high of 37.27.
Follow Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRND News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TRND stock price today?
Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF stock is priced at 37.27 today. It trades within 37.27 - 37.27, yesterday's close was 37.44, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of TRND shows these updates.
Does Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF is currently valued at 37.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.10% and USD. View the chart live to track TRND movements.
How to buy TRND stock?
You can buy Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF shares at the current price of 37.27. Orders are usually placed near 37.27 or 37.57, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TRND updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TRND stock?
Investing in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.38 - 37.44 and current price 37.27. Many compare 1.77% and 7.22% before placing orders at 37.27 or 37.57. Explore the TRND price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the past year was 37.44. Within 32.38 - 37.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (TRND) over the year was 32.38. Comparing it with the current 37.27 and 32.38 - 37.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TRND moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TRND stock split?
Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.44, and 15.10% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.44
- Open
- 37.27
- Bid
- 37.27
- Ask
- 37.57
- Low
- 37.27
- High
- 37.27
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.45%
- Month Change
- 1.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.22%
- Year Change
- 15.10%