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TPOR: Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares
TPOR exchange rate has changed by 3.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.99 and at a high of 42.90.
Follow Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is TPOR stock price today?
Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares stock is priced at 42.11 today. It trades within 41.99 - 42.90, yesterday's close was 40.84, and trading volume reached 45. The live price chart of TPOR shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares is currently valued at 42.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 60.17% and USD. View the chart live to track TPOR movements.
How to buy TPOR stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares shares at the current price of 42.11. Orders are usually placed near 42.11 or 42.41, while 45 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow TPOR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TPOR stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 23.32 - 46.82 and current price 42.11. Many compare 5.20% and 15.15% before placing orders at 42.11 or 42.41. Explore the TPOR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares in the past year was 46.82. Within 23.32 - 46.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (TPOR) over the year was 23.32. Comparing it with the current 42.11 and 23.32 - 46.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TPOR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TPOR stock split?
Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.84, and 60.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.84
- Open
- 41.99
- Bid
- 42.11
- Ask
- 42.41
- Low
- 41.99
- High
- 42.90
- Volume
- 45
- Daily Change
- 3.11%
- Month Change
- 5.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.15%
- Year Change
- 60.17%