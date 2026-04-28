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TOTL: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF
TOTL exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.80 and at a high of 38.88.
Follow SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TOTL News
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- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
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- Inflation And Investing: What Sticky Prices Mean For Portfolios Today
- A Sturdier Foundation For Uncertain Markets
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- The Need For A New Portfolio Approach
- AI Financing Needs Do Not Override Cyclical Drivers Of Yield
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- Energy Shocks, Rising Yields, And The Case For Bonds
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- The Top Retirement Trends That Are Reshaping Investing, Income And Longevity
- Many Trends Within The Same Market - Weekly Blog # 941
- Do Bonds Still Serve As A Traditional Diversifier For Equities?
- Harder Questions: Neuberger CEO George Walker On Private Credit, AI, And Active Ownership
- May Market Digest
- Weekly Commentary: Gradually Transitioning To Suddenly
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
- Portfolio Construction For A Changing World: Adapting To A Market Regime Shift
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TOTL stock price today?
SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF stock is priced at 38.83 today. It trades within 38.80 - 38.88, yesterday's close was 38.78, and trading volume reached 435. The live price chart of TOTL shows these updates.
Does SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF is currently valued at 38.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.12% and USD. View the chart live to track TOTL movements.
How to buy TOTL stock?
You can buy SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF shares at the current price of 38.83. Orders are usually placed near 38.83 or 39.13, while 435 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow TOTL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TOTL stock?
Investing in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.61 - 40.77 and current price 38.83. Many compare 0.49% and -4.05% before placing orders at 38.83 or 39.13. Explore the TOTL price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF in the past year was 40.77. Within 38.61 - 40.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) over the year was 38.61. Comparing it with the current 38.83 and 38.61 - 40.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TOTL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TOTL stock split?
SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.78, and -4.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.78
- Open
- 38.87
- Bid
- 38.83
- Ask
- 39.13
- Low
- 38.80
- High
- 38.88
- Volume
- 435
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- 0.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.05%
- Year Change
- -4.12%