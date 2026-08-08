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TOT: LionShares U.S. Equity Total Return ETF
TOT exchange rate has changed by 0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.35 and at a high of 24.46.
Follow LionShares U.S. Equity Total Return ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is TOT stock price today?
LionShares U.S. Equity Total Return ETF stock is priced at 24.35 today. It trades within 24.35 - 24.46, yesterday's close was 24.27, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of TOT shows these updates.
Does LionShares U.S. Equity Total Return ETF stock pay dividends?
LionShares U.S. Equity Total Return ETF is currently valued at 24.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.96% and USD. View the chart live to track TOT movements.
How to buy TOT stock?
You can buy LionShares U.S. Equity Total Return ETF shares at the current price of 24.35. Orders are usually placed near 24.35 or 24.65, while 2 and -0.45% show market activity. Follow TOT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TOT stock?
Investing in LionShares U.S. Equity Total Return ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.01 - 24.46 and current price 24.35. Many compare 0.54% and 15.46% before placing orders at 24.35 or 24.65. Explore the TOT price chart live with daily changes.
What are LionShares U.S. Equity Total Return ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of LionShares U.S. Equity Total Return ETF in the past year was 24.46. Within 20.01 - 24.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track LionShares U.S. Equity Total Return ETF performance using the live chart.
What are LionShares U.S. Equity Total Return ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of LionShares U.S. Equity Total Return ETF (TOT) over the year was 20.01. Comparing it with the current 24.35 and 20.01 - 24.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TOT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TOT stock split?
LionShares U.S. Equity Total Return ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.27, and 20.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.27
- Open
- 24.46
- Bid
- 24.35
- Ask
- 24.65
- Low
- 24.35
- High
- 24.46
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.33%
- Month Change
- 0.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.46%
- Year Change
- 20.96%