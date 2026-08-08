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TMNS: T. Rowe Price Short Municipal Income ETF
TMNS exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.88 and at a high of 49.88.
Follow T. Rowe Price Short Municipal Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TMNS stock price today?
T. Rowe Price Short Municipal Income ETF stock is priced at 49.88 today. It trades within 49.88 - 49.88, yesterday's close was 49.85, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of TMNS shows these updates.
Does T. Rowe Price Short Municipal Income ETF stock pay dividends?
T. Rowe Price Short Municipal Income ETF is currently valued at 49.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.32% and USD. View the chart live to track TMNS movements.
How to buy TMNS stock?
You can buy T. Rowe Price Short Municipal Income ETF shares at the current price of 49.88. Orders are usually placed near 49.88 or 50.18, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TMNS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TMNS stock?
Investing in T. Rowe Price Short Municipal Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.57 - 50.67 and current price 49.88. Many compare 0.63% and -1.23% before placing orders at 49.88 or 50.18. Explore the TMNS price chart live with daily changes.
What are T. Rowe Price Short Municipal Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of T. Rowe Price Short Municipal Income ETF in the past year was 50.67. Within 49.57 - 50.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track T. Rowe Price Short Municipal Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are T. Rowe Price Short Municipal Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of T. Rowe Price Short Municipal Income ETF (TMNS) over the year was 49.57. Comparing it with the current 49.88 and 49.57 - 50.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TMNS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TMNS stock split?
T. Rowe Price Short Municipal Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.85, and -0.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.85
- Open
- 49.88
- Bid
- 49.88
- Ask
- 50.18
- Low
- 49.88
- High
- 49.88
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 0.63%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.23%
- Year Change
- -0.32%