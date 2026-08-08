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THYM: T. Rowe Price High Income Municipal ETF
THYM exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.20 and at a high of 50.27.
Follow T. Rowe Price High Income Municipal ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is THYM stock price today?
T. Rowe Price High Income Municipal ETF stock is priced at 50.27 today. It trades within 50.20 - 50.27, yesterday's close was 50.12, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of THYM shows these updates.
Does T. Rowe Price High Income Municipal ETF stock pay dividends?
T. Rowe Price High Income Municipal ETF is currently valued at 50.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.24% and USD. View the chart live to track THYM movements.
How to buy THYM stock?
You can buy T. Rowe Price High Income Municipal ETF shares at the current price of 50.27. Orders are usually placed near 50.27 or 50.57, while 4 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow THYM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into THYM stock?
Investing in T. Rowe Price High Income Municipal ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.59 - 51.54 and current price 50.27. Many compare 0.96% and -1.45% before placing orders at 50.27 or 50.57. Explore the THYM price chart live with daily changes.
What are T. Rowe Price High Income Municipal ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of T. Rowe Price High Income Municipal ETF in the past year was 51.54. Within 49.59 - 51.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track T. Rowe Price High Income Municipal ETF performance using the live chart.
What are T. Rowe Price High Income Municipal ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of T. Rowe Price High Income Municipal ETF (THYM) over the year was 49.59. Comparing it with the current 50.27 and 49.59 - 51.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch THYM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did THYM stock split?
T. Rowe Price High Income Municipal ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.12, and 0.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.12
- Open
- 50.20
- Bid
- 50.27
- Ask
- 50.57
- Low
- 50.20
- High
- 50.27
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.30%
- Month Change
- 0.96%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.45%
- Year Change
- 0.24%