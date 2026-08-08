- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
THTA: Tidal ETF Trust SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF
THTA exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.66 and at a high of 15.69.
Follow Tidal ETF Trust SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is THTA stock price today?
Tidal ETF Trust SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF stock is priced at 15.67 today. It trades within 15.66 - 15.69, yesterday's close was 15.65, and trading volume reached 58. The live price chart of THTA shows these updates.
Does Tidal ETF Trust SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF stock pay dividends?
Tidal ETF Trust SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF is currently valued at 15.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.62% and USD. View the chart live to track THTA movements.
How to buy THTA stock?
You can buy Tidal ETF Trust SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF shares at the current price of 15.67. Orders are usually placed near 15.67 or 15.97, while 58 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow THTA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into THTA stock?
Investing in Tidal ETF Trust SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF involves considering the yearly range 15.14 - 15.84 and current price 15.67. Many compare 0.26% and 2.35% before placing orders at 15.67 or 15.97. Explore the THTA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tidal ETF Trust SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tidal ETF Trust SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF in the past year was 15.84. Within 15.14 - 15.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tidal ETF Trust SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tidal ETF Trust SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tidal ETF Trust SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (THTA) over the year was 15.14. Comparing it with the current 15.67 and 15.14 - 15.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch THTA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did THTA stock split?
Tidal ETF Trust SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.65, and 2.62% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.65
- Open
- 15.66
- Bid
- 15.67
- Ask
- 15.97
- Low
- 15.66
- High
- 15.69
- Volume
- 58
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- 0.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.35%
- Year Change
- 2.62%