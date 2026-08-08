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THMZ: Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF
THMZ exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.98 and at a high of 35.17.
Follow Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is THMZ stock price today?
Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF stock is priced at 35.04 today. It trades within 34.98 - 35.17, yesterday's close was 34.93, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of THMZ shows these updates.
Does Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF stock pay dividends?
Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF is currently valued at 35.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.56% and USD. View the chart live to track THMZ movements.
How to buy THMZ stock?
You can buy Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF shares at the current price of 35.04. Orders are usually placed near 35.04 or 35.34, while 7 and -0.37% show market activity. Follow THMZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into THMZ stock?
Investing in Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.18 - 35.17 and current price 35.04. Many compare 2.55% and 10.61% before placing orders at 35.04 or 35.34. Explore the THMZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF in the past year was 35.17. Within 28.18 - 35.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF (THMZ) over the year was 28.18. Comparing it with the current 35.04 and 28.18 - 35.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch THMZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did THMZ stock split?
Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.93, and 11.56% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.93
- Open
- 35.17
- Bid
- 35.04
- Ask
- 35.34
- Low
- 34.98
- High
- 35.17
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.31%
- Month Change
- 2.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.61%
- Year Change
- 11.56%