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TESL: Simplify Volt TSLA Revolution ETF
TESL exchange rate has changed by 3.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.74 and at a high of 13.10.
Follow Simplify Volt TSLA Revolution ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TESL stock price today?
Simplify Volt TSLA Revolution ETF stock is priced at 12.83 today. It trades within 12.74 - 13.10, yesterday's close was 12.39, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of TESL shows these updates.
Does Simplify Volt TSLA Revolution ETF stock pay dividends?
Simplify Volt TSLA Revolution ETF is currently valued at 12.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -45.77% and USD. View the chart live to track TESL movements.
How to buy TESL stock?
You can buy Simplify Volt TSLA Revolution ETF shares at the current price of 12.83. Orders are usually placed near 12.83 or 13.13, while 19 and 0.71% show market activity. Follow TESL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TESL stock?
Investing in Simplify Volt TSLA Revolution ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.61 - 32.20 and current price 12.83. Many compare 4.31% and -12.42% before placing orders at 12.83 or 13.13. Explore the TESL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Simplify Volt TSLA Revolution ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Simplify Volt TSLA Revolution ETF in the past year was 32.20. Within 11.61 - 32.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track Simplify Volt TSLA Revolution ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Simplify Volt TSLA Revolution ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Simplify Volt TSLA Revolution ETF (TESL) over the year was 11.61. Comparing it with the current 12.83 and 11.61 - 32.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TESL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TESL stock split?
Simplify Volt TSLA Revolution ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.39, and -45.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.39
- Open
- 12.74
- Bid
- 12.83
- Ask
- 13.13
- Low
- 12.74
- High
- 13.10
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- 3.55%
- Month Change
- 4.31%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.42%
- Year Change
- -45.77%