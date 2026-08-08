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TEMT: Tradr 2X Long TEM Daily ETF
TEMT exchange rate has changed by 26.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.70 and at a high of 18.51.
Follow Tradr 2X Long TEM Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TEMT stock price today?
Tradr 2X Long TEM Daily ETF stock is priced at 18.32 today. It trades within 15.70 - 18.51, yesterday's close was 14.50, and trading volume reached 245. The live price chart of TEMT shows these updates.
Does Tradr 2X Long TEM Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Tradr 2X Long TEM Daily ETF is currently valued at 18.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 78.21% and USD. View the chart live to track TEMT movements.
How to buy TEMT stock?
You can buy Tradr 2X Long TEM Daily ETF shares at the current price of 18.32. Orders are usually placed near 18.32 or 18.62, while 245 and 14.86% show market activity. Follow TEMT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TEMT stock?
Investing in Tradr 2X Long TEM Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 7.10 - 28.88 and current price 18.32. Many compare 46.33% and 133.97% before placing orders at 18.32 or 18.62. Explore the TEMT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tradr 2X Long TEM Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tradr 2X Long TEM Daily ETF in the past year was 28.88. Within 7.10 - 28.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tradr 2X Long TEM Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tradr 2X Long TEM Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tradr 2X Long TEM Daily ETF (TEMT) over the year was 7.10. Comparing it with the current 18.32 and 7.10 - 28.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TEMT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TEMT stock split?
Tradr 2X Long TEM Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.50, and 78.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.50
- Open
- 15.95
- Bid
- 18.32
- Ask
- 18.62
- Low
- 15.70
- High
- 18.51
- Volume
- 245
- Daily Change
- 26.34%
- Month Change
- 46.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 133.97%
- Year Change
- 78.21%