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TEI: Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Inc
TEI exchange rate has changed by 1.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.72 and at a high of 6.81.
Follow Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TEI News
- Global Sustainable Finance 2026: Growth On The Horizon
- Sustainable Investment Insights - Bi-Annual Report: July 2026
- Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Q1 2026 Commentary
- TEI ETF: Riskier Local Currency Emerging Market Sovereign Debt Play (NYSE:TEI)
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of 9% Plus (May 2026)
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of 9.5% (April 2026)
- Fixed-Income Outlook: From Oil Shock To Oil Spillover?
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, March 2026
- Blended Finance: Bridging The Sustainability Funding Gap
- EM Corporate Debt: 5 Themes To Watch In 2026
- Fixed Income: Why This Is Not 2022
- TEI: Long-Term Potential, But May Struggle In The Short-Term
- Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Q3 2025 Commentary (TEI)
- Where The Rubber Meets Return: The ESG Factors That Matter
- TEI: Come For The EM Exposure, Stay For The Double-Digit Return (NYSE:TEI)
- How U.S. Dollar Weakness Could Buoy Emerging Markets
- The Chemist's Triple-Factor Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- HIX: Interest Rate Cuts Will Put Downward Pressure On This Fund (NYSE:HIX)
- TEI CEF: Inconsistent Dividend Coverage Limits Appeal (NYSE:TEI)
- When Less Equals More: Rethinking Sustainability Reporting
- Why Data Centers May Help Drive ESG-Labeled Bond Issuance
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TEI stock price today?
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Inc stock is priced at 6.79 today. It trades within 6.72 - 6.81, yesterday's close was 6.72, and trading volume reached 181. The live price chart of TEI shows these updates.
Does Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Inc is currently valued at 6.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.77% and USD. View the chart live to track TEI movements.
How to buy TEI stock?
You can buy Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Inc shares at the current price of 6.79. Orders are usually placed near 6.79 or 7.09, while 181 and 0.44% show market activity. Follow TEI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TEI stock?
Investing in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 5.75 - 7.00 and current price 6.79. Many compare 1.65% and -1.02% before placing orders at 6.79 or 7.09. Explore the TEI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Inc in the past year was 7.00. Within 5.75 - 7.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Inc (TEI) over the year was 5.75. Comparing it with the current 6.79 and 5.75 - 7.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TEI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TEI stock split?
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.72, and 10.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 6.72
- Open
- 6.76
- Bid
- 6.79
- Ask
- 7.09
- Low
- 6.72
- High
- 6.81
- Volume
- 181
- Daily Change
- 1.04%
- Month Change
- 1.65%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.02%
- Year Change
- 10.77%