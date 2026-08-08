- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TAXX: BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF
TAXX exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.47 and at a high of 50.49.
Follow BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TAXX stock price today?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF stock is priced at 50.47 today. It trades within 50.47 - 50.49, yesterday's close was 50.44, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of TAXX shows these updates.
Does BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF stock pay dividends?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF is currently valued at 50.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.96% and USD. View the chart live to track TAXX movements.
How to buy TAXX stock?
You can buy BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF shares at the current price of 50.47. Orders are usually placed near 50.47 or 50.77, while 22 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow TAXX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TAXX stock?
Investing in BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.35 - 51.13 and current price 50.47. Many compare 0.20% and -0.77% before placing orders at 50.47 or 50.77. Explore the TAXX price chart live with daily changes.
What are BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF in the past year was 51.13. Within 50.35 - 51.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF performance using the live chart.
What are BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAXX) over the year was 50.35. Comparing it with the current 50.47 and 50.35 - 51.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TAXX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TAXX stock split?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.44, and -0.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.44
- Open
- 50.48
- Bid
- 50.47
- Ask
- 50.77
- Low
- 50.47
- High
- 50.49
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 0.20%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.77%
- Year Change
- -0.96%