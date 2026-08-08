- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TACU: T. Rowe Price Active Core U.S. Equity ETF
TACU exchange rate has changed by 2.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.31 and at a high of 28.31.
Follow T. Rowe Price Active Core U.S. Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TACU stock price today?
T. Rowe Price Active Core U.S. Equity ETF stock is priced at 28.31 today. It trades within 28.31 - 28.31, yesterday's close was 27.63, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of TACU shows these updates.
Does T. Rowe Price Active Core U.S. Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
T. Rowe Price Active Core U.S. Equity ETF is currently valued at 28.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.97% and USD. View the chart live to track TACU movements.
How to buy TACU stock?
You can buy T. Rowe Price Active Core U.S. Equity ETF shares at the current price of 28.31. Orders are usually placed near 28.31 or 28.61, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TACU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TACU stock?
Investing in T. Rowe Price Active Core U.S. Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.25 - 28.31 and current price 28.31. Many compare 2.80% and 13.08% before placing orders at 28.31 or 28.61. Explore the TACU price chart live with daily changes.
What are T. Rowe Price Active Core U.S. Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of T. Rowe Price Active Core U.S. Equity ETF in the past year was 28.31. Within 23.25 - 28.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track T. Rowe Price Active Core U.S. Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are T. Rowe Price Active Core U.S. Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of T. Rowe Price Active Core U.S. Equity ETF (TACU) over the year was 23.25. Comparing it with the current 28.31 and 23.25 - 28.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TACU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TACU stock split?
T. Rowe Price Active Core U.S. Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.63, and 13.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.63
- Open
- 28.31
- Bid
- 28.31
- Ask
- 28.61
- Low
- 28.31
- High
- 28.31
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 2.46%
- Month Change
- 2.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.08%
- Year Change
- 13.97%