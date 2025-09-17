QuotesSections
Currencies / SVREW
Back to US Stock Market

SVREW: SaverOne 2014 Ltd - Warrant

0.0269 USD 0.0009 (3.46%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SVREW exchange rate has changed by 3.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0160 and at a high of 0.0269.

Follow SaverOne 2014 Ltd - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
0.0160 0.0269
Year Range
0.0036 0.0617
Previous Close
0.0260
Open
0.0269
Bid
0.0269
Ask
0.0299
Low
0.0160
High
0.0269
Volume
4
Daily Change
3.46%
Month Change
22.27%
6 Months Change
57.31%
Year Change
-31.03%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev