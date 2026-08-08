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STXV: EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Value ETF
STXV exchange rate has changed by 0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.08 and at a high of 39.20.
Follow EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is STXV stock price today?
EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Value ETF stock is priced at 39.20 today. It trades within 39.08 - 39.20, yesterday's close was 39.06, and trading volume reached 25. The live price chart of STXV shows these updates.
Does EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Value ETF stock pay dividends?
EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Value ETF is currently valued at 39.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.34% and USD. View the chart live to track STXV movements.
How to buy STXV stock?
You can buy EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Value ETF shares at the current price of 39.20. Orders are usually placed near 39.20 or 39.50, while 25 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow STXV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into STXV stock?
Investing in EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.60 - 39.27 and current price 39.20. Many compare 1.37% and 7.16% before placing orders at 39.20 or 39.50. Explore the STXV price chart live with daily changes.
What are EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Value ETF in the past year was 39.27. Within 34.60 - 39.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Value ETF (STXV) over the year was 34.60. Comparing it with the current 39.20 and 34.60 - 39.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch STXV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did STXV stock split?
EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.06, and 7.34% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.06
- Open
- 39.08
- Bid
- 39.20
- Ask
- 39.50
- Low
- 39.08
- High
- 39.20
- Volume
- 25
- Daily Change
- 0.36%
- Month Change
- 1.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.16%
- Year Change
- 7.34%