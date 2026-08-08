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STXD: EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF
STXD exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.06 and at a high of 41.11.
Follow EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is STXD stock price today?
EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF stock is priced at 41.06 today. It trades within 41.06 - 41.11, yesterday's close was 40.96, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of STXD shows these updates.
Does EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF is currently valued at 41.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.51% and USD. View the chart live to track STXD movements.
How to buy STXD stock?
You can buy EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF shares at the current price of 41.06. Orders are usually placed near 41.06 or 41.36, while 10 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow STXD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into STXD stock?
Investing in EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.56 - 41.11 and current price 41.06. Many compare 2.50% and 8.45% before placing orders at 41.06 or 41.36. Explore the STXD price chart live with daily changes.
What are EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF in the past year was 41.11. Within 34.56 - 41.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF (STXD) over the year was 34.56. Comparing it with the current 41.06 and 34.56 - 41.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch STXD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did STXD stock split?
EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.96, and 8.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.96
- Open
- 41.08
- Bid
- 41.06
- Ask
- 41.36
- Low
- 41.06
- High
- 41.11
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.24%
- Month Change
- 2.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.45%
- Year Change
- 8.51%