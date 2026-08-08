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STBQ: Amplify Stablecoin Technology ETF
STBQ exchange rate has changed by -1.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.67 and at a high of 20.67.
Follow Amplify Stablecoin Technology ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is STBQ stock price today?
Amplify Stablecoin Technology ETF stock is priced at 20.67 today. It trades within 20.67 - 20.67, yesterday's close was 20.91, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of STBQ shows these updates.
Does Amplify Stablecoin Technology ETF stock pay dividends?
Amplify Stablecoin Technology ETF is currently valued at 20.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -19.10% and USD. View the chart live to track STBQ movements.
How to buy STBQ stock?
You can buy Amplify Stablecoin Technology ETF shares at the current price of 20.67. Orders are usually placed near 20.67 or 20.97, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow STBQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into STBQ stock?
Investing in Amplify Stablecoin Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.84 - 27.57 and current price 20.67. Many compare -1.67% and -5.57% before placing orders at 20.67 or 20.97. Explore the STBQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Amplify Stablecoin Technology ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Amplify Stablecoin Technology ETF in the past year was 27.57. Within 18.84 - 27.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify Stablecoin Technology ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Amplify Stablecoin Technology ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Amplify Stablecoin Technology ETF (STBQ) over the year was 18.84. Comparing it with the current 20.67 and 18.84 - 27.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch STBQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did STBQ stock split?
Amplify Stablecoin Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.91, and -19.10% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.91
- Open
- 20.67
- Bid
- 20.67
- Ask
- 20.97
- Low
- 20.67
- High
- 20.67
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -1.15%
- Month Change
- -1.67%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.57%
- Year Change
- -19.10%