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STBF: Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF
STBF exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.22 and at a high of 25.24.
Follow Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is STBF stock price today?
Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF stock is priced at 25.23 today. It trades within 25.22 - 25.24, yesterday's close was 25.25, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of STBF shows these updates.
Does Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF is currently valued at 25.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.00% and USD. View the chart live to track STBF movements.
How to buy STBF stock?
You can buy Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF shares at the current price of 25.23. Orders are usually placed near 25.23 or 25.53, while 6 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow STBF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into STBF stock?
Investing in Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.15 - 25.57 and current price 25.23. Many compare 0.24% and -1.29% before placing orders at 25.23 or 25.53. Explore the STBF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF in the past year was 25.57. Within 25.15 - 25.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF (STBF) over the year was 25.15. Comparing it with the current 25.23 and 25.15 - 25.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch STBF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did STBF stock split?
Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.25, and -1.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.25
- Open
- 25.23
- Bid
- 25.23
- Ask
- 25.53
- Low
- 25.22
- High
- 25.24
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.24%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.29%
- Year Change
- -1.00%