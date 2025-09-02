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SRTY: ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000
SRTY exchange rate has changed by -3.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.09 and at a high of 21.56.
Follow ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SRTY News
- How The Iran War Could Trigger A Global Recession Hitting The U.S.
- Stagflation First, Disinflation Later
- Oil Spike Lifts Recession Risk, But Outlook Still Depends On Broader Conditions
- Russell 2000 in Correction Zone: How to Benefit With ETFs
- Tehran Defies U.S. As Conflict Escalates And Markets Reel
- Above The Noise: Rethinking 2025 Narratives
- Real Income Continues To Rise
- Recession Risk Is Low, But Softer Labor Market Raises Red Flags
- Promised Recession… So Where Is It?
- U.S. Recession Risk Is Still Low - Will It Last?
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
- Introducing TMC Research’s Recession Probability Indicator
- Tails We Win, Heads You Lose': How The U.S. Has Managed To Avoid A Recession, For Now
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Sound Of Silence
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SRTY stock price today?
ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock is priced at 21.20 today. It trades within 21.09 - 21.56, yesterday's close was 21.89, and trading volume reached 1653. The live price chart of SRTY shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 is currently valued at 21.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -38.96% and USD. View the chart live to track SRTY movements.
How to buy SRTY stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares at the current price of 21.20. Orders are usually placed near 21.20 or 21.50, while 1653 and -1.03% show market activity. Follow SRTY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SRTY stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 involves considering the yearly range 20.86 - 44.77 and current price 21.20. Many compare -8.62% and -42.08% before placing orders at 21.20 or 21.50. Explore the SRTY price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the past year was 44.77. Within 20.86 - 44.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (SRTY) over the year was 20.86. Comparing it with the current 21.20 and 20.86 - 44.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SRTY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SRTY stock split?
ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.89, and -38.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.89
- Open
- 21.42
- Bid
- 21.20
- Ask
- 21.50
- Low
- 21.09
- High
- 21.56
- Volume
- 1.653 K
- Daily Change
- -3.15%
- Month Change
- -8.62%
- 6 Months Change
- -42.08%
- Year Change
- -38.96%