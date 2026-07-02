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SPYM: State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P
SPYM exchange rate has changed by 0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 90.59 and at a high of 91.10.
Follow State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPYM stock price today?
State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P stock is priced at 91.01 today. It trades within 90.59 - 91.10, yesterday's close was 90.46, and trading volume reached 7682. The live price chart of SPYM shows these updates.
Does State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P stock pay dividends?
State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P is currently valued at 91.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.93% and USD. View the chart live to track SPYM movements.
How to buy SPYM stock?
You can buy State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P shares at the current price of 91.01. Orders are usually placed near 91.01 or 91.31, while 7682 and 0.28% show market activity. Follow SPYM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPYM stock?
Investing in State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P involves considering the yearly range 74.06 - 91.44 and current price 91.01. Many compare 3.16% and 13.96% before placing orders at 91.01 or 91.31. Explore the SPYM price chart live with daily changes.
What are State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P stock highest prices?
The highest price of State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P in the past year was 91.44. Within 74.06 - 91.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 90.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P performance using the live chart.
What are State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P (SPYM) over the year was 74.06. Comparing it with the current 91.01 and 74.06 - 91.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPYM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPYM stock split?
State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 90.46, and 12.93% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 90.46
- Open
- 90.76
- Bid
- 91.01
- Ask
- 91.31
- Low
- 90.59
- High
- 91.10
- Volume
- 7.682 K
- Daily Change
- 0.61%
- Month Change
- 3.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.96%
- Year Change
- 12.93%