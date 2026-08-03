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SPXV: ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF
SPXV exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 84.75 and at a high of 84.75.
Follow ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPXV News
- Global Outlook Marred By Further Slide In Emerging Market Business Confidence
- U.S. Government Borrows $800B In 3 Months
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Household Survey Shows 1.8M Jobs Lost In 2026 So Far
- The Big Four Recession Indicators: Employment
- Employment Report: 23K Jobs Shed In July, Worse Than Expected
- Caution Ahead: Average 3-Month Jobs Prints At Just 20,000 And The JPY Needed A Bailout
- July Jobs Report: Payrolls Turn Negative As The Labor Force Keeps Shrinking (SPX)
- Surprise U.S. Job Weakness Casts Serious Doubt On Fed Rate Hikes
- Why The Weak July Jobs Report Gives Bulls A New Reason To Cheer
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- U.S. Service Sector Remains Robust, But Hiring Weakness Persists
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- The AI Selloff Is Missing The Bigger Story
- Median Household Income In June 2026
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- AI Investment Boosted U.S. Q2 Growth - But The Import Offset Runs Far Wider Than AI
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Dead Cat Bounce > Last Chance - Weekly Blog # 952
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPXV stock price today?
ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF stock is priced at 84.75 today. It trades within 84.75 - 84.75, yesterday's close was 84.33, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of SPXV shows these updates.
Does ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF is currently valued at 84.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.66% and USD. View the chart live to track SPXV movements.
How to buy SPXV stock?
You can buy ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF shares at the current price of 84.75. Orders are usually placed near 84.75 or 85.05, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SPXV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPXV stock?
Investing in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF involves considering the yearly range 69.22 - 84.75 and current price 84.75. Many compare 2.08% and 13.44% before placing orders at 84.75 or 85.05. Explore the SPXV price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF in the past year was 84.75. Within 69.22 - 84.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 84.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF (SPXV) over the year was 69.22. Comparing it with the current 84.75 and 69.22 - 84.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPXV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPXV stock split?
ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 84.33, and 20.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 84.33
- Open
- 84.75
- Bid
- 84.75
- Ask
- 85.05
- Low
- 84.75
- High
- 84.75
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.50%
- Month Change
- 2.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.44%
- Year Change
- 20.66%