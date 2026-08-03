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SPXV: ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF

84.75 USD 0.42 (0.50%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPXV exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 84.75 and at a high of 84.75.

Follow ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SPXV News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SPXV stock price today?

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF stock is priced at 84.75 today. It trades within 84.75 - 84.75, yesterday's close was 84.33, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of SPXV shows these updates.

Does ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF stock pay dividends?

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF is currently valued at 84.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.66% and USD. View the chart live to track SPXV movements.

How to buy SPXV stock?

You can buy ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF shares at the current price of 84.75. Orders are usually placed near 84.75 or 85.05, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SPXV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SPXV stock?

Investing in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF involves considering the yearly range 69.22 - 84.75 and current price 84.75. Many compare 2.08% and 13.44% before placing orders at 84.75 or 85.05. Explore the SPXV price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF in the past year was 84.75. Within 69.22 - 84.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 84.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF (SPXV) over the year was 69.22. Comparing it with the current 84.75 and 69.22 - 84.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPXV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SPXV stock split?

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 84.33, and 20.66% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
84.75 84.75
Year Range
69.22 84.75
Previous Close
84.33
Open
84.75
Bid
84.75
Ask
85.05
Low
84.75
High
84.75
Volume
2
Daily Change
0.50%
Month Change
2.08%
6 Months Change
13.44%
Year Change
20.66%
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