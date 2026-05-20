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SPTI: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

28.11 USD 0.05 (0.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPTI exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.10 and at a high of 28.15.

Follow SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
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SPTI News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SPTI stock price today?

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock is priced at 28.11 today. It trades within 28.10 - 28.15, yesterday's close was 28.06, and trading volume reached 1132. The live price chart of SPTI shows these updates.

Does SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF is currently valued at 28.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.04% and USD. View the chart live to track SPTI movements.

How to buy SPTI stock?

You can buy SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF shares at the current price of 28.11. Orders are usually placed near 28.11 or 28.41, while 1132 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow SPTI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SPTI stock?

Investing in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.00 - 29.24 and current price 28.11. Many compare 0.29% and -3.27% before placing orders at 28.11 or 28.41. Explore the SPTI price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the past year was 29.24. Within 28.00 - 29.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) over the year was 28.00. Comparing it with the current 28.11 and 28.00 - 29.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPTI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SPTI stock split?

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.06, and -3.04% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
28.10 28.15
Year Range
28.00 29.24
Previous Close
28.06
Open
28.14
Bid
28.11
Ask
28.41
Low
28.10
High
28.15
Volume
1.132 K
Daily Change
0.18%
Month Change
0.29%
6 Months Change
-3.27%
Year Change
-3.04%
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