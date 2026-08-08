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SPSK: Tidal ETF Trust SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF
SPSK exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.89 and at a high of 17.94.
Follow Tidal ETF Trust SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPSK stock price today?
Tidal ETF Trust SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF stock is priced at 17.91 today. It trades within 17.89 - 17.94, yesterday's close was 17.91, and trading volume reached 163. The live price chart of SPSK shows these updates.
Does Tidal ETF Trust SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF stock pay dividends?
Tidal ETF Trust SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF is currently valued at 17.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.50% and USD. View the chart live to track SPSK movements.
How to buy SPSK stock?
You can buy Tidal ETF Trust SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF shares at the current price of 17.91. Orders are usually placed near 17.91 or 18.21, while 163 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow SPSK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPSK stock?
Investing in Tidal ETF Trust SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.75 - 18.45 and current price 17.91. Many compare 0.34% and -2.13% before placing orders at 17.91 or 18.21. Explore the SPSK price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tidal ETF Trust SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tidal ETF Trust SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF in the past year was 18.45. Within 17.75 - 18.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tidal ETF Trust SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tidal ETF Trust SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tidal ETF Trust SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK) over the year was 17.75. Comparing it with the current 17.91 and 17.75 - 18.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPSK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPSK stock split?
Tidal ETF Trust SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.91, and -2.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.91
- Open
- 17.93
- Bid
- 17.91
- Ask
- 18.21
- Low
- 17.89
- High
- 17.94
- Volume
- 163
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.34%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.13%
- Year Change
- -2.50%