- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SPMC: Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc.
SPMC exchange rate has changed by 3.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.47 and at a high of 10.84.
Follow Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPMC stock price today?
Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. stock is priced at 10.84 today. It trades within 10.47 - 10.84, yesterday's close was 10.52, and trading volume reached 45. The live price chart of SPMC shows these updates.
Does Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. is currently valued at 10.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -39.44% and USD. View the chart live to track SPMC movements.
How to buy SPMC stock?
You can buy Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. shares at the current price of 10.84. Orders are usually placed near 10.84 or 11.14, while 45 and 3.24% show market activity. Follow SPMC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPMC stock?
Investing in Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 8.36 - 18.54 and current price 10.84. Many compare 5.76% and 10.50% before placing orders at 10.84 or 11.14. Explore the SPMC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. in the past year was 18.54. Within 8.36 - 18.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (SPMC) over the year was 8.36. Comparing it with the current 10.84 and 8.36 - 18.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPMC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPMC stock split?
Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.52, and -39.44% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.52
- Open
- 10.50
- Bid
- 10.84
- Ask
- 11.14
- Low
- 10.47
- High
- 10.84
- Volume
- 45
- Daily Change
- 3.04%
- Month Change
- 5.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.50%
- Year Change
- -39.44%