QuotesSections
Currencies / SPMC
Back to US Stock Market

SPMC: Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc.

10.84 USD 0.32 (3.04%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPMC exchange rate has changed by 3.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.47 and at a high of 10.84.

Follow Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SPMC stock price today?

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. stock is priced at 10.84 today. It trades within 10.47 - 10.84, yesterday's close was 10.52, and trading volume reached 45. The live price chart of SPMC shows these updates.

Does Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. stock pay dividends?

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. is currently valued at 10.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -39.44% and USD. View the chart live to track SPMC movements.

How to buy SPMC stock?

You can buy Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. shares at the current price of 10.84. Orders are usually placed near 10.84 or 11.14, while 45 and 3.24% show market activity. Follow SPMC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SPMC stock?

Investing in Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 8.36 - 18.54 and current price 10.84. Many compare 5.76% and 10.50% before placing orders at 10.84 or 11.14. Explore the SPMC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. in the past year was 18.54. Within 8.36 - 18.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. performance using the live chart.

What are Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (SPMC) over the year was 8.36. Comparing it with the current 10.84 and 8.36 - 18.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPMC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SPMC stock split?

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.52, and -39.44% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
10.47 10.84
Year Range
8.36 18.54
Previous Close
10.52
Open
10.50
Bid
10.84
Ask
11.14
Low
10.47
High
10.84
Volume
45
Daily Change
3.04%
Month Change
5.76%
6 Months Change
10.50%
Year Change
-39.44%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev