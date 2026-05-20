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SPMB: SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF
SPMB exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.97 and at a high of 22.05.
Follow SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPMB News
- Central Banks Hold Steady As Semiconductor Volatility Returns
- Why Markets May Be Second-Guessing The U.S. Fed
- Why Global Bonds Matter Now
- Insurance Midyear Outlook: Finding Value In Tight Markets
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Home Affordability: Better Than Headlines Suggest
- Market Outlook: Getting Serious In Summer Markets
- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
- Mountain, Cliff, Or Ocean
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Inflation And Investing: What Sticky Prices Mean For Portfolios Today
- A Sturdier Foundation For Uncertain Markets
- Finding Opportunity Beyond The Agg: An Introduction To Asset-Backed Securities
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- Rupture And Resilience
- The Need For A New Portfolio Approach
- AI Financing Needs Do Not Override Cyclical Drivers Of Yield
- CIO Weekly: In Search Of Breadth
- Energy Shocks, Rising Yields, And The Case For Bonds
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- The Top Retirement Trends That Are Reshaping Investing, Income And Longevity
- Bond Bloodbath Worsens On Inflation, Lax Fed, Flood Of New Debt; Mortgage Rates Hit 6.75%
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPMB stock price today?
SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock is priced at 22.01 today. It trades within 21.97 - 22.05, yesterday's close was 21.96, and trading volume reached 468. The live price chart of SPMB shows these updates.
Does SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF is currently valued at 22.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.87% and USD. View the chart live to track SPMB movements.
How to buy SPMB stock?
You can buy SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF shares at the current price of 22.01. Orders are usually placed near 22.01 or 22.31, while 468 and -0.18% show market activity. Follow SPMB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPMB stock?
Investing in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.88 - 22.87 and current price 22.01. Many compare 0.41% and -3.08% before placing orders at 22.01 or 22.31. Explore the SPMB price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the past year was 22.87. Within 21.88 - 22.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) over the year was 21.88. Comparing it with the current 22.01 and 21.88 - 22.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPMB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPMB stock split?
SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.96, and -2.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.96
- Open
- 22.05
- Bid
- 22.01
- Ask
- 22.31
- Low
- 21.97
- High
- 22.05
- Volume
- 468
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- 0.41%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.08%
- Year Change
- -2.87%