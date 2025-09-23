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SPLB: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF
SPLB exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.49 and at a high of 21.58.
Follow SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPLB News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPLB stock price today?
SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 21.53 today. It trades within 21.49 - 21.58, yesterday's close was 21.49, and trading volume reached 1313. The live price chart of SPLB shows these updates.
Does SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 21.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.31% and USD. View the chart live to track SPLB movements.
How to buy SPLB stock?
You can buy SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 21.53. Orders are usually placed near 21.53 or 21.83, while 1313 and -0.14% show market activity. Follow SPLB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPLB stock?
Investing in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.34 - 23.08 and current price 21.53. Many compare 0.65% and -5.36% before placing orders at 21.53 or 21.83. Explore the SPLB price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 23.08. Within 21.34 - 23.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) over the year was 21.34. Comparing it with the current 21.53 and 21.34 - 23.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPLB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPLB stock split?
SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.49, and -6.31% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.49
- Open
- 21.56
- Bid
- 21.53
- Ask
- 21.83
- Low
- 21.49
- High
- 21.58
- Volume
- 1.313 K
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- 0.65%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.36%
- Year Change
- -6.31%