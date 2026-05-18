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SPHY: SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

23.29 USD 0.06 (0.26%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPHY exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.23 and at a high of 23.31.

Follow SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SPHY News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SPHY stock price today?

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock is priced at 23.29 today. It trades within 23.23 - 23.31, yesterday's close was 23.23, and trading volume reached 1545. The live price chart of SPHY shows these updates.

Does SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF is currently valued at 23.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.94% and USD. View the chart live to track SPHY movements.

How to buy SPHY stock?

You can buy SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF shares at the current price of 23.29. Orders are usually placed near 23.29 or 23.59, while 1545 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow SPHY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SPHY stock?

Investing in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.02 - 23.78 and current price 23.29. Many compare 0.60% and -0.72% before placing orders at 23.29 or 23.59. Explore the SPHY price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the past year was 23.78. Within 23.02 - 23.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) over the year was 23.02. Comparing it with the current 23.29 and 23.02 - 23.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPHY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SPHY stock split?

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.23, and -1.94% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
23.23 23.31
Year Range
23.02 23.78
Previous Close
23.23
Open
23.30
Bid
23.29
Ask
23.59
Low
23.23
High
23.31
Volume
1.545 K
Daily Change
0.26%
Month Change
0.60%
6 Months Change
-0.72%
Year Change
-1.94%
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