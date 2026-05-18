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SPHY: SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF
SPHY exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.23 and at a high of 23.31.
Follow SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPHY News
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Credit Market Lens: A Growing Divide In Leveraged Finance
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- Aligned Incentives: Our Key To Navigating The Diverse High Yield Market
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- 3 High-Yield (7%+) Bond ETFs for Income-Seeking Investors to Buy in 2026 - TipRanks.com
- Rupture And Resilience
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Nothing To See Here
- This winning high-yield bond strategy limits risk while seeking under-the-radar opportunities
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- AI Credit Expansion: Assessing The Micro And Macro Risks
- The AI Buildout Is Causing Record Bond Issuances, Including In Canada
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SPHY stock price today?
SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock is priced at 23.29 today. It trades within 23.23 - 23.31, yesterday's close was 23.23, and trading volume reached 1545. The live price chart of SPHY shows these updates.
Does SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF is currently valued at 23.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.94% and USD. View the chart live to track SPHY movements.
How to buy SPHY stock?
You can buy SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF shares at the current price of 23.29. Orders are usually placed near 23.29 or 23.59, while 1545 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow SPHY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SPHY stock?
Investing in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.02 - 23.78 and current price 23.29. Many compare 0.60% and -0.72% before placing orders at 23.29 or 23.59. Explore the SPHY price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the past year was 23.78. Within 23.02 - 23.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) over the year was 23.02. Comparing it with the current 23.29 and 23.02 - 23.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SPHY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SPHY stock split?
SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.23, and -1.94% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.23
- Open
- 23.30
- Bid
- 23.29
- Ask
- 23.59
- Low
- 23.23
- High
- 23.31
- Volume
- 1.545 K
- Daily Change
- 0.26%
- Month Change
- 0.60%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.72%
- Year Change
- -1.94%