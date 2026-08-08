- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SOUX: Defiance Daily Target 2X Long SOUN ETF
SOUX exchange rate has changed by 26.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.85 and at a high of 16.39.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2X Long SOUN ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SOUX stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long SOUN ETF stock is priced at 16.11 today. It trades within 12.85 - 16.39, yesterday's close was 12.71, and trading volume reached 524. The live price chart of SOUX shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2X Long SOUN ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long SOUN ETF is currently valued at 16.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -42.77% and USD. View the chart live to track SOUX movements.
How to buy SOUX stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2X Long SOUN ETF shares at the current price of 16.11. Orders are usually placed near 16.11 or 16.41, while 524 and 23.45% show market activity. Follow SOUX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SOUX stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long SOUN ETF involves considering the yearly range 4.71 - 78.06 and current price 16.11. Many compare 59.35% and 170.76% before placing orders at 16.11 or 16.41. Explore the SOUX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long SOUN ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long SOUN ETF in the past year was 78.06. Within 4.71 - 78.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2X Long SOUN ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long SOUN ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long SOUN ETF (SOUX) over the year was 4.71. Comparing it with the current 16.11 and 4.71 - 78.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SOUX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SOUX stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long SOUN ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.71, and -42.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.71
- Open
- 13.05
- Bid
- 16.11
- Ask
- 16.41
- Low
- 12.85
- High
- 16.39
- Volume
- 524
- Daily Change
- 26.75%
- Month Change
- 59.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 170.76%
- Year Change
- -42.77%