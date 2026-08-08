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SOFA: Direxion Daily SOFI Bull 2X ETF
SOFA exchange rate has changed by 2.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.53 and at a high of 15.16.
Follow Direxion Daily SOFI Bull 2X ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SOFA stock price today?
Direxion Daily SOFI Bull 2X ETF stock is priced at 14.96 today. It trades within 14.53 - 15.16, yesterday's close was 14.61, and trading volume reached 27. The live price chart of SOFA shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily SOFI Bull 2X ETF stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily SOFI Bull 2X ETF is currently valued at 14.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -36.01% and USD. View the chart live to track SOFA movements.
How to buy SOFA stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily SOFI Bull 2X ETF shares at the current price of 14.96. Orders are usually placed near 14.96 or 15.26, while 27 and 0.47% show market activity. Follow SOFA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SOFA stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily SOFI Bull 2X ETF involves considering the yearly range 9.98 - 23.91 and current price 14.96. Many compare 22.52% and -5.85% before placing orders at 14.96 or 15.26. Explore the SOFA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily SOFI Bull 2X ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily SOFI Bull 2X ETF in the past year was 23.91. Within 9.98 - 23.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily SOFI Bull 2X ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily SOFI Bull 2X ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily SOFI Bull 2X ETF (SOFA) over the year was 9.98. Comparing it with the current 14.96 and 9.98 - 23.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SOFA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SOFA stock split?
Direxion Daily SOFI Bull 2X ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.61, and -36.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.61
- Open
- 14.89
- Bid
- 14.96
- Ask
- 15.26
- Low
- 14.53
- High
- 15.16
- Volume
- 27
- Daily Change
- 2.40%
- Month Change
- 22.52%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.85%
- Year Change
- -36.01%