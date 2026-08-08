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SMUP: T-REX 2X Long SMR Daily Target ETF
SMUP exchange rate has changed by 7.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.26 and at a high of 5.93.
Follow T-REX 2X Long SMR Daily Target ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMUP stock price today?
T-REX 2X Long SMR Daily Target ETF stock is priced at 5.75 today. It trades within 5.26 - 5.93, yesterday's close was 5.35, and trading volume reached 104. The live price chart of SMUP shows these updates.
Does T-REX 2X Long SMR Daily Target ETF stock pay dividends?
T-REX 2X Long SMR Daily Target ETF is currently valued at 5.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -41.33% and USD. View the chart live to track SMUP movements.
How to buy SMUP stock?
You can buy T-REX 2X Long SMR Daily Target ETF shares at the current price of 5.75. Orders are usually placed near 5.75 or 6.05, while 104 and -0.86% show market activity. Follow SMUP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMUP stock?
Investing in T-REX 2X Long SMR Daily Target ETF involves considering the yearly range 0.29 - 23.86 and current price 5.75. Many compare 36.90% and 924.41% before placing orders at 5.75 or 6.05. Explore the SMUP price chart live with daily changes.
What are T-REX 2X Long SMR Daily Target ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of T-REX 2X Long SMR Daily Target ETF in the past year was 23.86. Within 0.29 - 23.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track T-REX 2X Long SMR Daily Target ETF performance using the live chart.
What are T-REX 2X Long SMR Daily Target ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of T-REX 2X Long SMR Daily Target ETF (SMUP) over the year was 0.29. Comparing it with the current 5.75 and 0.29 - 23.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMUP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMUP stock split?
T-REX 2X Long SMR Daily Target ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.35, and -41.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.35
- Open
- 5.80
- Bid
- 5.75
- Ask
- 6.05
- Low
- 5.26
- High
- 5.93
- Volume
- 104
- Daily Change
- 7.48%
- Month Change
- 36.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 924.41%
- Year Change
- -41.33%