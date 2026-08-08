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SMST: Defiance Daily Target 2X Short MSTR ETF
SMST exchange rate has changed by -7.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.51 and at a high of 55.00.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2X Short MSTR ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMST stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Short MSTR ETF stock is priced at 51.48 today. It trades within 45.51 - 55.00, yesterday's close was 55.36, and trading volume reached 781. The live price chart of SMST shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2X Short MSTR ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Short MSTR ETF is currently valued at 51.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -35.87% and USD. View the chart live to track SMST movements.
How to buy SMST stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2X Short MSTR ETF shares at the current price of 51.48. Orders are usually placed near 51.48 or 51.78, while 781 and 4.40% show market activity. Follow SMST updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMST stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2X Short MSTR ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.70 - 95.64 and current price 51.48. Many compare -16.97% and -26.94% before placing orders at 51.48 or 51.78. Explore the SMST price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Short MSTR ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Short MSTR ETF in the past year was 95.64. Within 21.70 - 95.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2X Short MSTR ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Short MSTR ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Short MSTR ETF (SMST) over the year was 21.70. Comparing it with the current 51.48 and 21.70 - 95.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMST moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMST stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Short MSTR ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.36, and -35.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 55.36
- Open
- 49.31
- Bid
- 51.48
- Ask
- 51.78
- Low
- 45.51
- High
- 55.00
- Volume
- 781
- Daily Change
- -7.01%
- Month Change
- -16.97%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.94%
- Year Change
- -35.87%