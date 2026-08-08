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SMDD: UltraPro Short MidCap400
SMDD exchange rate has changed by -4.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.29 and at a high of 7.47.
Follow UltraPro Short MidCap400 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMDD stock price today?
UltraPro Short MidCap400 stock is priced at 7.29 today. It trades within 7.29 - 7.47, yesterday's close was 7.61, and trading volume reached 25. The live price chart of SMDD shows these updates.
Does UltraPro Short MidCap400 stock pay dividends?
UltraPro Short MidCap400 is currently valued at 7.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -25.91% and USD. View the chart live to track SMDD movements.
How to buy SMDD stock?
You can buy UltraPro Short MidCap400 shares at the current price of 7.29. Orders are usually placed near 7.29 or 7.59, while 25 and -2.28% show market activity. Follow SMDD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMDD stock?
Investing in UltraPro Short MidCap400 involves considering the yearly range 7.29 - 12.56 and current price 7.29. Many compare -8.19% and -25.23% before placing orders at 7.29 or 7.59. Explore the SMDD price chart live with daily changes.
What are UltraPro Short MidCap400 stock highest prices?
The highest price of UltraPro Short MidCap400 in the past year was 12.56. Within 7.29 - 12.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track UltraPro Short MidCap400 performance using the live chart.
What are UltraPro Short MidCap400 stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of UltraPro Short MidCap400 (SMDD) over the year was 7.29. Comparing it with the current 7.29 and 7.29 - 12.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMDD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMDD stock split?
UltraPro Short MidCap400 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.61, and -25.91% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 7.61
- Open
- 7.46
- Bid
- 7.29
- Ask
- 7.59
- Low
- 7.29
- High
- 7.47
- Volume
- 25
- Daily Change
- -4.20%
- Month Change
- -8.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -25.23%
- Year Change
- -25.91%