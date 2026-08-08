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SMCZ: Defiance Daily Target 2X Short SMCI ETF
SMCZ exchange rate has changed by -11.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.58 and at a high of 6.22.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2X Short SMCI ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMCZ stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Short SMCI ETF stock is priced at 5.66 today. It trades within 5.58 - 6.22, yesterday's close was 6.42, and trading volume reached 516. The live price chart of SMCZ shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2X Short SMCI ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Short SMCI ETF is currently valued at 5.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 66.96% and USD. View the chart live to track SMCZ movements.
How to buy SMCZ stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2X Short SMCI ETF shares at the current price of 5.66. Orders are usually placed near 5.66 or 5.96, while 516 and -8.86% show market activity. Follow SMCZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMCZ stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2X Short SMCI ETF involves considering the yearly range 2.72 - 66.70 and current price 5.66. Many compare -23.41% and -85.11% before placing orders at 5.66 or 5.96. Explore the SMCZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Short SMCI ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Short SMCI ETF in the past year was 66.70. Within 2.72 - 66.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2X Short SMCI ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Short SMCI ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Short SMCI ETF (SMCZ) over the year was 2.72. Comparing it with the current 5.66 and 2.72 - 66.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMCZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMCZ stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Short SMCI ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.42, and 66.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 6.42
- Open
- 6.21
- Bid
- 5.66
- Ask
- 5.96
- Low
- 5.58
- High
- 6.22
- Volume
- 516
- Daily Change
- -11.84%
- Month Change
- -23.41%
- 6 Months Change
- -85.11%
- Year Change
- 66.96%