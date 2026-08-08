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SMCO: Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF
SMCO exchange rate has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.56 and at a high of 30.67.
Follow Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMCO stock price today?
Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF stock is priced at 30.61 today. It trades within 30.56 - 30.67, yesterday's close was 30.44, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of SMCO shows these updates.
Does Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF stock pay dividends?
Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF is currently valued at 30.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.43% and USD. View the chart live to track SMCO movements.
How to buy SMCO stock?
You can buy Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF shares at the current price of 30.61. Orders are usually placed near 30.61 or 30.91, while 10 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow SMCO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMCO stock?
Investing in Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.46 - 31.17 and current price 30.61. Many compare 2.07% and 6.06% before placing orders at 30.61 or 30.91. Explore the SMCO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF in the past year was 31.17. Within 25.46 - 31.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (SMCO) over the year was 25.46. Comparing it with the current 30.61 and 25.46 - 31.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMCO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMCO stock split?
Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.44, and 16.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.44
- Open
- 30.57
- Bid
- 30.61
- Ask
- 30.91
- Low
- 30.56
- High
- 30.67
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.56%
- Month Change
- 2.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.06%
- Year Change
- 16.43%