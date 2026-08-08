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SMCL: GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF
SMCL exchange rate has changed by 11.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.27 and at a high of 12.48.
Follow GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SMCL stock price today?
GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF stock is priced at 12.31 today. It trades within 11.27 - 12.48, yesterday's close was 11.02, and trading volume reached 726. The live price chart of SMCL shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF is currently valued at 12.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 165.59% and USD. View the chart live to track SMCL movements.
How to buy SMCL stock?
You can buy GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF shares at the current price of 12.31. Orders are usually placed near 12.31 or 12.61, while 726 and 7.70% show market activity. Follow SMCL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SMCL stock?
Investing in GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 1.29 - 146.12 and current price 12.31. Many compare 21.28% and 177.88% before placing orders at 12.31 or 12.61. Explore the SMCL price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF in the past year was 146.12. Within 1.29 - 146.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF (SMCL) over the year was 1.29. Comparing it with the current 12.31 and 1.29 - 146.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SMCL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SMCL stock split?
GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.02, and 165.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.02
- Open
- 11.43
- Bid
- 12.31
- Ask
- 12.61
- Low
- 11.27
- High
- 12.48
- Volume
- 726
- Daily Change
- 11.71%
- Month Change
- 21.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 177.88%
- Year Change
- 165.59%