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SLTY: YieldmaxTM Ultra Short Option Income Strategy ETF
SLTY exchange rate has changed by -1.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.35 and at a high of 21.51.
Follow YieldmaxTM Ultra Short Option Income Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SLTY stock price today?
YieldmaxTM Ultra Short Option Income Strategy ETF stock is priced at 21.35 today. It trades within 21.35 - 21.51, yesterday's close was 21.62, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of SLTY shows these updates.
Does YieldmaxTM Ultra Short Option Income Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
YieldmaxTM Ultra Short Option Income Strategy ETF is currently valued at 21.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -56.50% and USD. View the chart live to track SLTY movements.
How to buy SLTY stock?
You can buy YieldmaxTM Ultra Short Option Income Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 21.35. Orders are usually placed near 21.35 or 21.65, while 21 and -0.74% show market activity. Follow SLTY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SLTY stock?
Investing in YieldmaxTM Ultra Short Option Income Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.34 - 49.36 and current price 21.35. Many compare -2.82% and -26.94% before placing orders at 21.35 or 21.65. Explore the SLTY price chart live with daily changes.
What are YieldmaxTM Ultra Short Option Income Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of YieldmaxTM Ultra Short Option Income Strategy ETF in the past year was 49.36. Within 21.34 - 49.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track YieldmaxTM Ultra Short Option Income Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are YieldmaxTM Ultra Short Option Income Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of YieldmaxTM Ultra Short Option Income Strategy ETF (SLTY) over the year was 21.34. Comparing it with the current 21.35 and 21.34 - 49.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SLTY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SLTY stock split?
YieldmaxTM Ultra Short Option Income Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.62, and -56.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.62
- Open
- 21.51
- Bid
- 21.35
- Ask
- 21.65
- Low
- 21.35
- High
- 21.51
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- -1.25%
- Month Change
- -2.82%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.94%
- Year Change
- -56.50%