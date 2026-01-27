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SIXS: ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF
SIXS exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.20 and at a high of 59.37.
Follow ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SIXS News
- Hedging Demand Spikes Amid AI-Driven Market Rotation
- Where To Invest Now In AI, Biotech, Small Caps, And Gold
- Out Of Favor, Not Out Of Opportunity
- As small-cap stock indexes have hit records, this ETF has beaten them
- Positive Surprise: Recognizing Change Before Consensus
- Index Hedging Jumps, But Stock Optimism Persists
- Earnings Strength And Easing Risks Support Markets
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
- The More Things Change, The More They Remain The Same
- Managing The Cognitive Dissonance Of Long-Term Investing
- The IPO Window Reopens For Small Caps
- Oil Price Shocks Testing Resilience Across Methodologies Among S&P SmallCap 600 Indices
- Oil Shock Meets Asset Price Deflation
- Value Vs. Growth In Small Caps In 2026 - Which Style Factors Are Emerging Winners
- Risk Assets: Dispersion Trumps Directionality
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Setting The Stage For A Value Revival
- Small-Cap Stocks Are Stirring On Policy Shifts, Earnings Edge
- SPX Skew Steepens To 1Y High As Tariff Uncertainty Rises
- Small Caps Stage Quiet Comeback As AI Trade Shows Cracks
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
- Small Caps And Macroeconomic Shifts: 3 Catalysts For A Breakout
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SIXS stock price today?
ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF stock is priced at 59.20 today. It trades within 59.20 - 59.37, yesterday's close was 59.17, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of SIXS shows these updates.
Does ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF is currently valued at 59.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.53% and USD. View the chart live to track SIXS movements.
How to buy SIXS stock?
You can buy ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF shares at the current price of 59.20. Orders are usually placed near 59.20 or 59.50, while 5 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow SIXS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SIXS stock?
Investing in ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.02 - 60.43 and current price 59.20. Many compare -1.17% and 9.63% before placing orders at 59.20 or 59.50. Explore the SIXS price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF in the past year was 60.43. Within 48.02 - 60.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (SIXS) over the year was 48.02. Comparing it with the current 59.20 and 48.02 - 60.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SIXS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SIXS stock split?
ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.17, and 17.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 59.17
- Open
- 59.37
- Bid
- 59.20
- Ask
- 59.50
- Low
- 59.20
- High
- 59.37
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.05%
- Month Change
- -1.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.63%
- Year Change
- 17.53%