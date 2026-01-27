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SIXS: ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF

59.20 USD 0.03 (0.05%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SIXS exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.20 and at a high of 59.37.

Follow ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SIXS News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SIXS stock price today?

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF stock is priced at 59.20 today. It trades within 59.20 - 59.37, yesterday's close was 59.17, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of SIXS shows these updates.

Does ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF is currently valued at 59.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.53% and USD. View the chart live to track SIXS movements.

How to buy SIXS stock?

You can buy ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF shares at the current price of 59.20. Orders are usually placed near 59.20 or 59.50, while 5 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow SIXS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SIXS stock?

Investing in ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.02 - 60.43 and current price 59.20. Many compare -1.17% and 9.63% before placing orders at 59.20 or 59.50. Explore the SIXS price chart live with daily changes.

What are ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF in the past year was 60.43. Within 48.02 - 60.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (SIXS) over the year was 48.02. Comparing it with the current 59.20 and 48.02 - 60.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SIXS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SIXS stock split?

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.17, and 17.53% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
59.20 59.37
Year Range
48.02 60.43
Previous Close
59.17
Open
59.37
Bid
59.20
Ask
59.50
Low
59.20
High
59.37
Volume
5
Daily Change
0.05%
Month Change
-1.17%
6 Months Change
9.63%
Year Change
17.53%
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