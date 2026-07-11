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SIXL: ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity ETF

40.07 USD 0.07 (0.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SIXL exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.07 and at a high of 40.15.

Follow ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SIXL News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SIXL stock price today?

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity ETF stock is priced at 40.07 today. It trades within 40.07 - 40.15, yesterday's close was 40.00, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of SIXL shows these updates.

Does ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity ETF is currently valued at 40.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.12% and USD. View the chart live to track SIXL movements.

How to buy SIXL stock?

You can buy ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity ETF shares at the current price of 40.07. Orders are usually placed near 40.07 or 40.37, while 4 and -0.17% show market activity. Follow SIXL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SIXL stock?

Investing in ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.69 - 40.92 and current price 40.07. Many compare -0.47% and 1.29% before placing orders at 40.07 or 40.37. Explore the SIXL price chart live with daily changes.

What are ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity ETF in the past year was 40.92. Within 35.69 - 40.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity ETF (SIXL) over the year was 35.69. Comparing it with the current 40.07 and 35.69 - 40.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SIXL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SIXL stock split?

ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.00, and 8.12% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
40.07 40.15
Year Range
35.69 40.92
Previous Close
40.00
Open
40.14
Bid
40.07
Ask
40.37
Low
40.07
High
40.15
Volume
4
Daily Change
0.17%
Month Change
-0.47%
6 Months Change
1.29%
Year Change
8.12%
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