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SHYL: Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF

44.09 USD 0.11 (0.25%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SHYL exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.05 and at a high of 44.12.

Follow Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SHYL News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SHYL stock price today?

Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF stock is priced at 44.09 today. It trades within 44.05 - 44.12, yesterday's close was 43.98, and trading volume reached 67. The live price chart of SHYL shows these updates.

Does Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF is currently valued at 44.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.02% and USD. View the chart live to track SHYL movements.

How to buy SHYL stock?

You can buy Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF shares at the current price of 44.09. Orders are usually placed near 44.09 or 44.39, while 67 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow SHYL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SHYL stock?

Investing in Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.90 - 45.55 and current price 44.09. Many compare 0.39% and -0.94% before placing orders at 44.09 or 44.39. Explore the SHYL price chart live with daily changes.

What are Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF in the past year was 45.55. Within 43.90 - 45.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (SHYL) over the year was 43.90. Comparing it with the current 44.09 and 43.90 - 45.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SHYL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SHYL stock split?

Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.98, and -2.02% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
44.05 44.12
Year Range
43.90 45.55
Previous Close
43.98
Open
44.05
Bid
44.09
Ask
44.39
Low
44.05
High
44.12
Volume
67
Daily Change
0.25%
Month Change
0.39%
6 Months Change
-0.94%
Year Change
-2.02%
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