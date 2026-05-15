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SHYL: Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF
SHYL exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.05 and at a high of 44.12.
Follow Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SHYL News
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Credit Market Lens: A Growing Divide In Leveraged Finance
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- Aligned Incentives: Our Key To Navigating The Diverse High Yield Market
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Rupture And Resilience
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Nothing To See Here
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- AI Credit Expansion: Assessing The Micro And Macro Risks
- 3 Best High-Yield Bond ETFs (6%+) for Income-Seeking Investors to Buy in 2026 - TipRanks.com
- The AI Buildout Is Causing Record Bond Issuances, Including In Canada
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SHYL stock price today?
Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF stock is priced at 44.09 today. It trades within 44.05 - 44.12, yesterday's close was 43.98, and trading volume reached 67. The live price chart of SHYL shows these updates.
Does Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF is currently valued at 44.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.02% and USD. View the chart live to track SHYL movements.
How to buy SHYL stock?
You can buy Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF shares at the current price of 44.09. Orders are usually placed near 44.09 or 44.39, while 67 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow SHYL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SHYL stock?
Investing in Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.90 - 45.55 and current price 44.09. Many compare 0.39% and -0.94% before placing orders at 44.09 or 44.39. Explore the SHYL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF in the past year was 45.55. Within 43.90 - 45.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (SHYL) over the year was 43.90. Comparing it with the current 44.09 and 43.90 - 45.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SHYL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SHYL stock split?
Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.98, and -2.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.98
- Open
- 44.05
- Bid
- 44.09
- Ask
- 44.39
- Low
- 44.05
- High
- 44.12
- Volume
- 67
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- 0.39%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.94%
- Year Change
- -2.02%