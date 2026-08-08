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SHPU: Direxion Daily SHOP Bull 2X ETF
SHPU exchange rate has changed by 5.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.14 and at a high of 18.68.
Follow Direxion Daily SHOP Bull 2X ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SHPU stock price today?
Direxion Daily SHOP Bull 2X ETF stock is priced at 18.42 today. It trades within 17.14 - 18.68, yesterday's close was 17.43, and trading volume reached 287. The live price chart of SHPU shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily SHOP Bull 2X ETF stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily SHOP Bull 2X ETF is currently valued at 18.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -33.81% and USD. View the chart live to track SHPU movements.
How to buy SHPU stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily SHOP Bull 2X ETF shares at the current price of 18.42. Orders are usually placed near 18.42 or 18.72, while 287 and 5.26% show market activity. Follow SHPU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SHPU stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily SHOP Bull 2X ETF involves considering the yearly range 7.95 - 46.43 and current price 18.42. Many compare 53.76% and 34.06% before placing orders at 18.42 or 18.72. Explore the SHPU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily SHOP Bull 2X ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily SHOP Bull 2X ETF in the past year was 46.43. Within 7.95 - 46.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily SHOP Bull 2X ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily SHOP Bull 2X ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily SHOP Bull 2X ETF (SHPU) over the year was 7.95. Comparing it with the current 18.42 and 7.95 - 46.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SHPU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SHPU stock split?
Direxion Daily SHOP Bull 2X ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.43, and -33.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.43
- Open
- 17.50
- Bid
- 18.42
- Ask
- 18.72
- Low
- 17.14
- High
- 18.68
- Volume
- 287
- Daily Change
- 5.68%
- Month Change
- 53.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.06%
- Year Change
- -33.81%