SHFSW: SHF Holdings Inc - Warrants

0.0286 USD 0.0001 (0.35%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SHFSW exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0253 and at a high of 0.0286.

Follow SHF Holdings Inc - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
0.0253 0.0286
Year Range
0.0150 0.0500
Previous Close
0.0285
Open
0.0253
Bid
0.0286
Ask
0.0316
Low
0.0253
High
0.0286
Volume
2
Daily Change
0.35%
Month Change
-8.33%
6 Months Change
20.68%
Year Change
-5.92%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev