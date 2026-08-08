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SGRW: Harbor Active Small Cap Growth ETF
SGRW exchange rate has changed by 1.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.45 and at a high of 26.45.
Follow Harbor Active Small Cap Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SGRW stock price today?
Harbor Active Small Cap Growth ETF stock is priced at 26.45 today. It trades within 26.45 - 26.45, yesterday's close was 26.03, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of SGRW shows these updates.
Does Harbor Active Small Cap Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Harbor Active Small Cap Growth ETF is currently valued at 26.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 29.98% and USD. View the chart live to track SGRW movements.
How to buy SGRW stock?
You can buy Harbor Active Small Cap Growth ETF shares at the current price of 26.45. Orders are usually placed near 26.45 or 26.75, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SGRW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SGRW stock?
Investing in Harbor Active Small Cap Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.92 - 26.52 and current price 26.45. Many compare 3.85% and 40.13% before placing orders at 26.45 or 26.75. Explore the SGRW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Harbor Active Small Cap Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Harbor Active Small Cap Growth ETF in the past year was 26.52. Within 17.92 - 26.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track Harbor Active Small Cap Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Harbor Active Small Cap Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Harbor Active Small Cap Growth ETF (SGRW) over the year was 17.92. Comparing it with the current 26.45 and 17.92 - 26.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SGRW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SGRW stock split?
Harbor Active Small Cap Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.03, and 29.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.03
- Open
- 26.45
- Bid
- 26.45
- Ask
- 26.75
- Low
- 26.45
- High
- 26.45
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 1.61%
- Month Change
- 3.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 40.13%
- Year Change
- 29.98%