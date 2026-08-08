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SFLR: Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF
SFLR exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.96 and at a high of 39.07.
Follow Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SFLR stock price today?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF stock is priced at 39.01 today. It trades within 38.96 - 39.07, yesterday's close was 38.94, and trading volume reached 211. The live price chart of SFLR shows these updates.
Does Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF stock pay dividends?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF is currently valued at 39.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.41% and USD. View the chart live to track SFLR movements.
How to buy SFLR stock?
You can buy Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF shares at the current price of 39.01. Orders are usually placed near 39.01 or 39.31, while 211 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow SFLR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SFLR stock?
Investing in Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.69 - 40.12 and current price 39.01. Many compare 1.17% and 6.82% before placing orders at 39.01 or 39.31. Explore the SFLR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the past year was 40.12. Within 34.69 - 40.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) over the year was 34.69. Comparing it with the current 39.01 and 34.69 - 40.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SFLR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SFLR stock split?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.94, and 6.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.94
- Open
- 39.00
- Bid
- 39.01
- Ask
- 39.31
- Low
- 38.96
- High
- 39.07
- Volume
- 211
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- 1.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.82%
- Year Change
- 6.41%