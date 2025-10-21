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SEIM: SEI EXCHANGE TRADED FDS SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Fa
SEIM exchange rate has changed by 0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.77 and at a high of 55.11.
Follow SEI EXCHANGE TRADED FDS SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Fa dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SEIM News
- Why Market Momentum May Tell What’s Next For The AI Trade
- FMTM: Top-Performing Momentum ETF Might Come With Steep Valuation Risk (NASDAQ:FMTM)
- Factor And Style Risk: Taming The Hidden Hazard To Core Equity Returns
- MTUM: $20B Momentum ETF Not The Best Choice In Its Category (BATS:MTUM)
- SEIM: Not The Alpha Generator You're Looking For (BATS:SEIM)
- Equity Market Outlook Q4 2025
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SEIM stock price today?
SEI EXCHANGE TRADED FDS SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Fa stock is priced at 55.07 today. It trades within 54.77 - 55.11, yesterday's close was 54.68, and trading volume reached 136. The live price chart of SEIM shows these updates.
Does SEI EXCHANGE TRADED FDS SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Fa stock pay dividends?
SEI EXCHANGE TRADED FDS SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Fa is currently valued at 55.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.72% and USD. View the chart live to track SEIM movements.
How to buy SEIM stock?
You can buy SEI EXCHANGE TRADED FDS SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Fa shares at the current price of 55.07. Orders are usually placed near 55.07 or 55.37, while 136 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow SEIM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SEIM stock?
Investing in SEI EXCHANGE TRADED FDS SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Fa involves considering the yearly range 43.69 - 56.23 and current price 55.07. Many compare 3.91% and 14.68% before placing orders at 55.07 or 55.37. Explore the SEIM price chart live with daily changes.
What are SEI EXCHANGE TRADED FDS SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Fa stock highest prices?
The highest price of SEI EXCHANGE TRADED FDS SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Fa in the past year was 56.23. Within 43.69 - 56.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track SEI EXCHANGE TRADED FDS SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Fa performance using the live chart.
What are SEI EXCHANGE TRADED FDS SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Fa stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SEI EXCHANGE TRADED FDS SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Fa (SEIM) over the year was 43.69. Comparing it with the current 55.07 and 43.69 - 56.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SEIM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SEIM stock split?
SEI EXCHANGE TRADED FDS SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Fa has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.68, and 15.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 54.68
- Open
- 55.10
- Bid
- 55.07
- Ask
- 55.37
- Low
- 54.77
- High
- 55.11
- Volume
- 136
- Daily Change
- 0.71%
- Month Change
- 3.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.68%
- Year Change
- 15.72%