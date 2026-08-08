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SECU: iShares Securitized Income Active ETF
SECU exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.42 and at a high of 49.65.
Follow iShares Securitized Income Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SECU stock price today?
iShares Securitized Income Active ETF stock is priced at 49.53 today. It trades within 49.42 - 49.65, yesterday's close was 49.57, and trading volume reached 77. The live price chart of SECU shows these updates.
Does iShares Securitized Income Active ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Securitized Income Active ETF is currently valued at 49.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.28% and USD. View the chart live to track SECU movements.
How to buy SECU stock?
You can buy iShares Securitized Income Active ETF shares at the current price of 49.53. Orders are usually placed near 49.53 or 49.83, while 77 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow SECU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SECU stock?
Investing in iShares Securitized Income Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.23 - 50.85 and current price 49.53. Many compare 0.20% and -1.43% before placing orders at 49.53 or 49.83. Explore the SECU price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Securitized Income Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Securitized Income Active ETF in the past year was 50.85. Within 49.23 - 50.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Securitized Income Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Securitized Income Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Securitized Income Active ETF (SECU) over the year was 49.23. Comparing it with the current 49.53 and 49.23 - 50.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SECU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SECU stock split?
iShares Securitized Income Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.57, and -1.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.57
- Open
- 49.42
- Bid
- 49.53
- Ask
- 49.83
- Low
- 49.42
- High
- 49.65
- Volume
- 77
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.20%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.43%
- Year Change
- -1.28%